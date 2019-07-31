



– Children in Arvada rolled up their sleeves and helped to design a new multi-sports court at the Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA. It’s a free play space that will serve the community for years to come.

“I really like it,” exclaimed Bryson Hinkle, one of the kids who helped to design the area. “We can play basketball outside now!”

The sports court includes a basketball court, hopscotch, four square and painted picnic tables for kids to sit at. The area is based on drawings that were created by kids in the community at a special Design Day event that was held in May.

“It was a lot of fun because you got to help decide what they put out here,” said Hannah Hinkle, one of the young designers.

The kids on the design team told CBS4 that before their dream playground became a reality, the area was dull and unused.

“Everything was concrete before and that was kind of blank,” said 13-year-old Davion Rodriguez. “So this is just awesome out here, I really like all of the things they put out here.”

After the final design was complete, more than 100 volunteers helped to build the sports court in only five hours.

“It brings another element of physical exercise,” explained Neil Alderson, Vice President of Capital Assets. “And bringing the community together to put together this project was a phenomenal asset.”

The sports court was made possible through a funding grant with Foresters Financial and the national non-profit KaBOOM! Since 2006, the two organizations have built more than 150 play spaces across the country.

The Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA says this sports court will help to enhance their day camp programs, and also serve as a place for anyone in the community to get outside and get active.