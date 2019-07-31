DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver continues to crack down on illegal short term rentals and now another person is facing a felony charge in connection to violating the new rules. Spencer David Chase is accused of trying to rent out a home he owns but doesn’t live in.
Chase is the fourth person charged by the Denver District Attorney’s Office since the new law went into effect this year.
The Department of Excise and Licenses receives average of three complaints a week. Fines are levied against those found advertising or operating without a license. In Denver, you can rent your home for under 30 days, but only if it’s your primary residence.
Chase’s company submitted an application to rent one of his 12 properties on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. Investigators determined the home was not his primary residence.
