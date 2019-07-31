LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The dog who was stolen from a man who suffered a seizure at a 7-Eleven in Longmont Tuesday night, has been found. Sampson was found by Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur.
Satur spotted the dog walking along Main Street in Longmont on Wednesday afternoon. Sampson will be reunited with his family.
Police say the 59-year-old man had been feeling ill all day on Tuesday but decided to walk with his dog to the store at 1650 North Main Street. That’s when he fell, suffered a seizure and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man did not survive.
Surveillance video indicates that a woman removed the dog from the store while police and fire personnel were trying to save the man.
Police continue to search for the woman who stole Sampson.
If you have information that would lead to the identity of the woman in the photos you are asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at (303)651-8555.
