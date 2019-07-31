Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — We may be seeing temperatures in the 90s in Denver but it’s never too early to prepare for winter. More than 60 Denver Public Works snow plow drivers are testing their skills and competing in the 31st annual “Snow Road-eo.”
Drivers get to show off their moves in an obstacle course — and sharpen their skills during the off season.
“We take these obstacles and we step them up to replicate those conditions they may find out in the field when they’re plowing in the wintertime,” Marcel Linne said. “So they can know what to expect and work on honing those skills to the finest levels possible.”
Tuesday’s winners will advance to the national competition in September at the Western Snow and Ice Conference in Loveland.
