ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County deputies arrested a man deputies say was attacking drivers with a tire iron. Micah John Taylor Fralick faces assault and trespassing charges.
Deputies say Fralick, 20, of Denver was attacking cars near the corner of 58th Avenue and Franklin Street in Adams County.
Investigators found four vehicles with dents and windows that had been smashed. Two drivers claim that Fralick tried to pull them out of their vehicles to steal them.
A K-9 officer gave chase and Fralick was arrested. He also faces a child abuse charge because one of the vehicles had a 10-year-old passenger inside during the attack.
