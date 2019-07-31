  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has a new arrival! An African lion cub was born on Thursday, July 25 to mom Neliah, 7, and dad Tobias, 3.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“Animal care staff say mom and her cub, whose name and sex are [to be determined], are both healthy, active and alert,” zoo officials said. “The cub will make his or her debut later this summer after bonding with Neliah and meeting the rest of the pride behind the scenes in Benson Predator Ridge.”

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Zoo officials said Neliah and her cub are spending most of their time in their den box, which mimics the kind of space she would look for in the wild to deliver and nurse.

The zoo shared video of the cub exploring the den box, rolling around and nursing.

“While she has access to other areas of Predator Ridge, she chose the den box because it gives her a sense of security, and will use it as the primary space for the cub for the next six to eight weeks,” officials stated.

Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of Neliah and her cub on the TV screens in Pahali Ya Simba in Benson Predator Ridge before his or her public debut.

Comments