DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people were left stranded at Denver International Airport overnight due to severe weather. Passengers say Frontier Airlines canceled flights out to Chicago, Los Angeles and Phoenix as well as other cities. Other airlines also experienced flight delays.
On Tuesday night at 6 p.m. the FAA issued a ground stop, which forced flight cancellations.
Passengers, due to thunderstorms and strong winds, we are experiencing delays up to an hour and a half. Thank you for your patience #cowx
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 31, 2019
The storm that blew through included strong winds that kicked up dust as well as thunderstorms. The thunderstorms produced strong downburst winds between 50 to 60 mph along with several hits of lighting and pockets of heavy rain, according to CBS4 meteorologist Dave Aguilera.
Officials told CBS4 the ground stop was lifted at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two women told CBS4 they became friends while waiting for their plane to depart.
“We were actually originally told that we wouldn’t get any flights until Aug. 2. So I’m really happy that I have a flight tonight,” one of them said.
