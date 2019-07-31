CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – When the Broncos open up preseason play on Thursday at the Hall of Fame game, don’t expect to see many Broncos starters suited up. Head coach Vic Fangio won’t play guys like Joe Flacco, Von Miller and Bradley Chubb but one starter who will see some time is left tackle Garett Bolles.

Bolles has struggled in his first two NFL seasons. Last year he led the offensive line in penalties and sacks allowed. Entering year three, the time is now for Bolles to live up to his status as a former first round draft pick. Working under new offensive line coach Mike Munchak was supposed to help Bolles turn the corner and according to Fangio, Bolles is having a very good camp.

“Right now Garett is the starter and somebody has to knock him out somewhat like a heavyweight champion,” said the first year head coach. “So far he’s had a great camp so if we were to play today against Oakland he would be the starter hands down.”

Bolles isn’t the only projected starting offensive lineman who will see some action on Thursday. Rookie guard Dalton Risner and center Connor McGovern are also expected to play. Kickoff from Canton is at 6 p.m.