



– It’s the first preseason NFL game, which means most starters get to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame, then watch the youngsters go at it. So if you’re looking for any likely regulars on the field Thursday night for the Broncos against the Falcons, focus on the offensive line.

Denver’s new coach, Vic Fangio, will start three O-linemen who could be in the opening day lineup: left tackle Garett Bolles, rookie left guard Dalton Risner and center Connor McGovern. All need work on cohesion, a must for any blocking unit, but particularly when the quarterback is more stationary than most. That’s what the Broncos have in veteran Joe Flacco, acquired from Baltimore.

Flacco won’t play against Atlanta.

McGovern’s low snaps out of the shotgun have been a problem this summer, just as they were last season when he took over for an injured Matt Paradis, who left in free agency in the offseason.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello hopes the blockers get tested.

“Yeah, let’s see who can block a good pass rusher without chipping them,” Fangio said. “Even though they’ve got the box loaded, let’s see if we can run the ball up the middle.”

One of the all-time greats among offensive linemen will be on hand: Mike Munchak. Fangio said one thing he was looking forward to was seeing the OL coach’s bronze bust in the Hall of Fame.

“I’m sure Munch will be there charging a fee to take a picture with the guys with his bust,” Fangio said. “I’m going to try to get a picture with Mike standing next to his bust. That will be cool.”

Here’s another noteworthy theme for the game two days before former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey and the team’s late owner, Pat Bowlen, are inducted into the hall.

FANGIO’S PHILOSOPHY

The veteran defensive coordinator now in his first job as a head coach doesn’t want to use a lot of stuff in the preseason, preferring to test his young players and see what they’ve got. He said he wants to puts his players in difficult situations “just to see who can handle it.”

“For instance, if I’m pretty confident they might be throwing it, instead of giving a corner some help, we’ll see if he can cover his guy. Play a light box even though we think they might be running it, things like that,” Fangio said.

