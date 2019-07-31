Comments
CANTON, Ohio (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos arrived in Ohio Wednesday afternoon, but before heading to the team hotel, they made a pit stop in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Bowlen family also toured the Hall during the private viewing session.
For many players, it was their first visit to the Hall of Fame, a chance learn more about the football greats and honor the heroes of the game.. and perhaps provide some inspiration ahead of their first preseason game.
The Broncos take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game, Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Mountain.
