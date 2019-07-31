DENVER (CBS4) – Seniors at the Clermont Park Retirement Community in Denver showed off their technology skills during a tech fair Wednesday. Seniors in their 80s, 90s and 100s tried out different gaming systems, including a driving simulator.
Clermont Park residents also took part in car pool karaoke. Organizers say technology can help seniors who struggle with memory loss.
Twenty years ago, Clermont Park became the first retirement community in the state to implement a touch-based, large font computer system called IN2L. It has helped 106-year-old Gertie drive again for the first time in decades. Not out on the road, but with IN2L’s car simulation app.
“This is something I’ve never done in my life. This is something different,” Gertie told CBS4 News.
Gertie says she will celebrate her 107th birthday on Sunday.
