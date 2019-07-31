  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton News


BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Brighton firefighter was hurt on Wednesday morning while battling a fire on Main Street. Firefighters said the building is vacant and that a floor collapsed inside.

(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

Brighton Fire and Rescue tweeted pictures of crews working the fire.

(credit: CBS)

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

The injury to the firefighter was described as being minor.

Comments