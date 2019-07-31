Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Brighton firefighter was hurt on Wednesday morning while battling a fire on Main Street. Firefighters said the building is vacant and that a floor collapsed inside.
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Brighton firefighter was hurt on Wednesday morning while battling a fire on Main Street. Firefighters said the building is vacant and that a floor collapsed inside.
Brighton Fire and Rescue tweeted pictures of crews working the fire.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.
The injury to the firefighter was described as being minor.
You must log in to post a comment.