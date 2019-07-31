Comments
(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Chinese fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
Aki Asian Hot Pot
Topping the list is Aki Asian Hot Pot. Located at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 125 in Aurora Hills, the hot pot and Chinese joint is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp.
Yong Gung
Next up is Village East’s Yong Gung, situated at 2040 S. Havana St. With four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the Korean, Chinese and Asian fusion restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
P & Y Cafe
P & Y Cafe, located at 2769 S. Parker Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese, Korean and Asian fusion eatery four stars out of 85 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.
