  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs


(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Chinese fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Aki Asian Hot Pot

Topping the list is Aki Asian Hot Pot. Located at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 125 in Aurora Hills, the hot pot and Chinese joint is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp.

Yong Gung

Next up is Village East’s Yong Gung, situated at 2040 S. Havana St. With four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the Korean, Chinese and Asian fusion restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

P & Y Cafe

P & Y Cafe, located at 2769 S. Parker Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese, Korean and Asian fusion eatery four stars out of 85 reviews.

Article provided by Hoodline.

Comments