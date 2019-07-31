  • CBS4On Air

Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– The cycling community in Denver is honoring the lives of two people killed while riding their bicycles. A vigil was organized for Wednesday evening in memory of Alexis Bounds and Scott Hendrickson.

(credit: CBS)

Bounds, a 37-year-old wife and mother, was riding in the area of Bayaud and Marion when she was struck by a dump truck and killed.

(credit: Bounds family)

Hendrickson died after a driver hit him on the west side of Denver.

(credit: CBS)

On Wednesday, the Denver Cruisers dedicated their monthly ride to both victims. They had Hendrickson’s ghost bike on display and invited people to sign it.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Cruisers community hopes the ride educates both cyclists and drivers about sharing the road.

(credit: CBS)

