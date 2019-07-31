Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The cycling community in Denver is honoring the lives of two people killed while riding their bicycles. A vigil was organized for Wednesday evening in memory of Alexis Bounds and Scott Hendrickson.
Bounds, a 37-year-old wife and mother, was riding in the area of Bayaud and Marion when she was struck by a dump truck and killed.
Hendrickson died after a driver hit him on the west side of Denver.
On Wednesday, the Denver Cruisers dedicated their monthly ride to both victims. They had Hendrickson’s ghost bike on display and invited people to sign it.
The Denver Cruisers community hopes the ride educates both cyclists and drivers about sharing the road.
