AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman has been cited in connection with removing the American flag during a protest outside the ICE facility in Aurora last month. Michelle Mata was issued a summons for criminal tampering and ordered to appear in court.
Thousands demonstrated outside the ICE facility on June 12. During the protest, the American flag was removed and replaced with the Mexican flag.
Mata, 37, of Lakewood was issued a summons on July 24.
The protest against the Trump administration’s planned immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the privately-run center. Police say hundreds crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto ICE property before pulling down the American flag.
The protesters said they are demonstrating against the treatment of the people living inside the facility. A Blue Lives Matter flag was vandalized with “Abolish ICE” in spray paint.
