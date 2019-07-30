  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman has been cited in connection with removing the American flag during a protest outside the ICE facility in Aurora last month. Michelle Mata was issued a summons for criminal tampering and ordered to appear in court.

(credit: CBS)

Thousands demonstrated outside the ICE facility on June 12. During the protest, the American flag was removed and replaced with the Mexican flag.

(credit: CBS)

Mata, 37, of Lakewood was issued a summons on July 24.

RELATED: Protesters Remove U.S. Flag, Replace It With Mexican Flag Outside ICE Facility In Aurora

The protest against the Trump administration’s planned immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the privately-run center. Police say hundreds crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto ICE property before pulling down the American flag.

(credit: CBS)

The protesters said they are demonstrating against the treatment of the people living inside the facility. A Blue Lives Matter flag was vandalized with “Abolish ICE” in spray paint.

