DENVER (CBS4)– A man from New Mexico is facing charges after he allowed his dog to kill a fawn in Southern Colorado. He then posted the pictures on Instagram.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a tip that Michael Garcia, 36, posted the pictures on social media that showed his dog killing the fawn.
Garcia later removed the posts and apologized. He works as a hunting and fishing guide and may lose his license in Colorado as part of his punishment.
Garica is also facing a more than $1,300 fine.
