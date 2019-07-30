Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– A man from New Mexico is facing charges after he allowed his dog to kill a fawn in Southern Colorado. He then posted the pictures on Instagram.

(credit: Instagram)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a tip that Michael Garcia, 36, posted the pictures on social media that showed his dog killing the fawn.

(credit: Instagram)

Garcia later removed the posts and apologized. He works as a hunting and fishing guide and may lose his license in Colorado as part of his punishment.

Garica is also facing a more than $1,300 fine.

