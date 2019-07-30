COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fourteen people have been charged in a “large scale” drug trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, investigators announced Tuesday. According to court records, the organization was distributing illegal drugs at various bars and nightclubs in downtown Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County.
From mid-2018 to early 2019, the following items were seized:
- Approximately 70 pounds of methamphetamine
- Approximately 15 pounds of heroin
- Approximately 4 pounds of cocaine
- Approximately 3,100 fentanyl pills
- Approximately $140,000.00 in cash
- 29 firearms (including: semi-automatic handguns, assault rifles and shotguns)
The investigation began in 2018 and involved the FBI, Colorado Springs police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
“The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, working in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, brought criminals to justice for weapons and drug-related crimes,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips.
“The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI did terrific work and the results speak for themselves,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.
You must log in to post a comment.