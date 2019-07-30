DENVER (CBS4) — Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon hanging flyers in Denver, after a man’s car was stolen with his dog inside. Myles Richards never went anywhere without his black lab, Goose. She was stolen, along with his 2016 light brown Audi Allroad Monday afternoon.

“I left the windows up and AC running for my dog. I thought I’d be inside 20-30 minutes. I came back down 20-30 minutes later and my car was gone,” said Richards.

Richards parked his car on 18th St. and Federal Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Monday. He left the dog in his car, running and unlocked, while he visited the construction site he’s working on.

Richards took the key with him, so once the thief turns the car off, that’s as far as it will go.

“My biggest fear is they left her in the car when they couldn’t restart it and it’s pretty hot,” said Richards. He spent hours walking through neighborhood while pressing buttons on his key remote, just in case the car with his 7-year-old lab was hidden in the area.

A nearby business captured surveillance video of the sidewalk where Richards car was parked, but his vehicle is out of frame. It’s parked behind the white sedan shown in the footage.

The video shows a man and a woman walking up and down the sidewalk shortly after Richards left his car. The pair walk out of frame, near the area Richards parked. A short time after, the woman reappears and walks behind a nearby building. She’s later seen headed back down the sidewalk toward the area of the parked car. A few minutes after, Richards’ car is seen speeding down 18th.

“I remember them clearly after looking at the video,” said Richards. He recognized the man and woman because they spoke to him after parking his vehicle.

“One referred to me as the ‘big kahuna’ because I had a set of blueprints in my hand, a hard hat and a safety vest on,” explained Richards.

Police are still investigating, as Richards’ car was stolen off camera. They’re hoping to track down the people seen in the surveillance footage to get more information.

“Please bring Goose back. I’ll give you $1,000. No questions asked. Keep the car!” pleaded Richards.

If anyone see’s Goose, please call 970-948-8839. If you recognize the people in the surveillance video or see Richards’ vehicle, contact the Denver Police Department.