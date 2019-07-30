NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — A Northglenn man who chased down his own stolen motorcycle ended up being shot at by one of the suspects. The owner is not being identified to protect his safety.

Northglenn police officers heard what they believed were gunshots at about 10 p.m. Sunday night near Grant Drive and Garland Drive. When they got to the intersection, they spoke to a man who said he had been driving behind two motorcycles — one of which was his, and had been stolen from the Stone Mountain Apartment Homes on Community Center Drive.

The man said he caught up to the two motorcycles and turned his vehicle in front of his motorcycle — causing the driver to go down. He said one of the suspects fired shots at him before they both got on the other motorcycle and took off.

The officers found two people and a motorcycle just a few blocks away, at Garland Drive and Washington Street. Both tried to get back on the motorcycle. One of the suspects got away but police took 47-year-old Eric Flynn into custody.

Police are still trying to identify the other suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Hoodak at 303-450-8858.