BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Congressman Joe Neguse will lead a congressional committee hearing in Colorado to discuss the climate crisis. The Democrat will lead the hearing titled “Colorado’s Road Map for Clean Energy Action: Lessons from State and Local Leaders.”

Members of the newly-formed House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis will gather in Boulder on Thursday where they will hear from state and local leaders who are already transitioning to 100% renewable energy. Some of the country’s top climate scientists at Federal Labs in Boulder are also on the list.

“I think so much rancor in our political debates in Washington and that we could use some conversation with scientists who are actually on the cutting edge of figuring out how we drastically reduce our carbon emissions and save the planet,” said Neguse.

Others on the list include Gov. Jared Polis, Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones, and Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell.

“As a leading public research university, we are honored to host a congressional hearing,” said Chancellor Philip DiStefano. “The University of Colorado Boulder is a world leader in climate science research, and we welcome when our experts are called upon to testify in this area.”

The hearing is at the University of Colorado Boulder in the Wittemyer Courtroom on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.