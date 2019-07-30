Comments
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The teenager who had her bicycle stolen right before a big competition is getting some help from people who live in Winter Park. Izzy Haley’s bicycle was stolen from the hotel garage.
Haley, 17, traveled from Alabama to Winter Park to compete in the Mountain Bike National Championships. That’s when her bicycle was stolen from the hotel garage.
A friend started a fundraiser to help buy a new bike. In just two days, that fundraiser generated nearly $4,000.
Police in Winter Park continue to investigate the case of the stolen bicycle.
