Filed Under:Winter Park News


WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The teenager who had her bicycle stolen right before a big competition is getting some help from people who live in Winter Park. Izzy Haley’s bicycle was stolen from the hotel garage.

(credit: Izzy Haley)

Haley, 17, traveled from Alabama to Winter Park to compete in the Mountain Bike National Championships. That’s when her bicycle was stolen from the hotel garage.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Numerous Bicycles Stolen In Winter Park In One Night

A friend started a fundraiser to help buy a new bike. In just two days, that fundraiser generated nearly $4,000.

Police in Winter Park continue to investigate the case of the stolen bicycle.

Comments