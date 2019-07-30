(HOODLINE) – Looking to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Denver? From a bar to a Mexican fast food restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business recently.
Rita’s Law
Rita’s Law is a bar and coffee and tea spot that recently opened at 2209 Welton St. in Five Points.
The establishment serves local beers and offers espresso drinks, pastries and other breakfast items starting at 10 a.m.
Class Axe Throwing
Now open at 3400 E. 52nd Ave. in Elyria Swansea is Class Axe Throwing, an axe throwing spot.
Its 90-minute sessions begin with a lesson and end with a group tournament in which you’ll show off your new skills.
QDOBA Mexican Eats
On the hunt for a new Mexican and fast food spot? QDOBA Mexican Eats has opened its latest outpost, located in Denver International Airport at 8500 Pena Blvd., Concourse B.
QDOBA Mexican Eats has locations in Denver, San Diego, Everett, Hartford and Cleveland, among other cities. On the menu you’ll find taco salad, tortilla soup and burrito bowls.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.