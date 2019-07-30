DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to two separate fires burning near Sedalia in Douglas County. They flared up on Tuesday evening.
Officials say one fire was on the south side of Highway 67 off Madge Gulch Road. It is now out. Officials say that fire was measured to be 50 by 50 feet.
The other was on the north side of Highway 67 near Oak Valley road. The highway is closed in both directions, the Colorado Department of Transportation says.
Video captured earlier this evening of firefighters from 6 agencies arriving and hiking up to the #NorthHighway67Fire pic.twitter.com/uEAAaoaw14
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 31, 2019
No evacuations ordered for the second fire. Nobody has been reportedly hurt, and the fire is estimated at 2-5 acres.
