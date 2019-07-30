  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to two separate fires burning near Sedalia in Douglas County. They flared up on Tuesday evening.

Fire burning near Sedalia (credit: Peter Hodges)

Officials say one fire was on the south side of Highway 67 off Madge Gulch Road. It is now out. Officials say that fire was measured to be 50 by 50 feet.

The other was on the north side of Highway 67 near Oak Valley road. The highway is closed in both directions, the Colorado Department of Transportation says.

No evacuations ordered for the second fire. Nobody has been reportedly hurt, and the fire is estimated at 2-5 acres.

