DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is teaming up with law enforcement for active shooting drills on Tuesday. The training will focus on what to do from the moment a shooter walks into a school.
Two separate drills will happen at Columbian Elementary School at 2925 West 40th Avenue. The first happened at 8:30 a.m. and the second happened at 1:30 p.m.
“We want to get everyone back to their routine and we want them to have a sense of security. So, we drill as often as we possibly can to make sure that we all are responding appropriately, including our school staff,” said DPS Emergency Management spokesperson Melissa Craven.
There will be an increased level of law enforcement in the area during the drill. The DPS Department of Safety command staff and officers will work on all aspects of training.
Actors, including several DPS students and educators will simulate individuals inside the school during the shooting drill. There will also be actors simulating family members looking to connect with those inside the school.
The reunification will happen at North High School as part of the drill.
