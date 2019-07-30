Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Children’s Hospital Colorado is getting some more funds to help its caregivers who work hard to take care of patients. On Tuesday, the hospital received a big donation from Bellco Credit Union.
The $100,000 grant will benefit the hospital’s resiliency initiatives, which means the money will help provide support for the staff who take care of sick or injured children.
“It allows us to continue to serve our mission to serve patients and families in this region, with a particular focus on this gift for how we care for caregivers,” said Heather Fitzgerald, Children’s Hospital director of resilience, ethics and wellness.
The main goals are to reduce burnout, stress and build a supportive community within the hospital.
