SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A burglary suspect was injured in a confrontation with a homeowner early Monday morning in Superior. Justin Kraay is charged with second degree burglary, vehicle trespass and theft.

Justin Kraay (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1900 block of East Coalton shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, one of the residents fought off the suspect and detained him until deputies arrived.

Deputies say a second suspect fled the scene and has not been caught. Kraay was treated at a local hospital before he was booked into the Boulder County Jail.

Kraay has a criminal history, including two theft convictions in 2017 and 2018.

