SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A burglary suspect was injured in a confrontation with a homeowner early Monday morning in Superior. Justin Kraay is charged with second degree burglary, vehicle trespass and theft.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1900 block of East Coalton shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, one of the residents fought off the suspect and detained him until deputies arrived.
Deputies say a second suspect fled the scene and has not been caught. Kraay was treated at a local hospital before he was booked into the Boulder County Jail.
Kraay has a criminal history, including two theft convictions in 2017 and 2018.
