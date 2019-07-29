More Than 21,000 Fans Watch Broncos Practice At Mile High StadiumVic Fangio chose to hold the Denver Broncos’ ninth practice of training camp at the team’s stadium.

Broncos Practice At Stadium, Open & FreeFor the first and only time during the year, Broncos fans can watch their team play at Broncos Stadium at Mile High for free.

Vic Fangio Coaching Broncos Players To Be More Than A 'One-Trick Pony'As the Denver Broncos enter their second week of training camp, the offense is slowly but surely coming along.

Former Rockies Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki Announces RetirementAfter playing in only five games this year for the New York Yankees, former Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is retiring from the game.

Kyle Freeland Gets Ejected After Best Outing Since Returning From MinorsIt was a welcome showing for the left-hander, who entered with a 7.62 ERA, had spent more than a month in the minors and had given up 10 runs in eight innings over two starts since his return.

'Can't Wait To Shoot More Arrows': Jamal Murray Officially Signs Contract Extension With NuggetsThe Denver Nuggets have signed point guard Jamal Murray to the five-year, $170 million extension that the sides agreed to last month.