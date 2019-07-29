Filed Under:Aurora News, Parker Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi rolled over on Parker Road in Aurora on Monday morning, causing some major traffic issues. The semi rolled over on Parker Road at Quincy Avenue.

(credit: Steve Kady)

The semi was hauling rocks when it rolled over after the tilt bed unloaded on the road.

(credit: Steve Kady)

Images from the scene show a traffic stoplight and pole were knocked down in the crash. Traffic signals have been knocked out in the area.

(credit: Steve Kady)

Cleanup of the crash is expected to take hours. It is unclear when the intersection will reopen.

(credit: Steve Kady)

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the rollover.

Comments