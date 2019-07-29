Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi rolled over on Parker Road in Aurora on Monday morning, causing some major traffic issues. The semi rolled over on Parker Road at Quincy Avenue.
The semi was hauling rocks when it rolled over after the tilt bed unloaded on the road.
Images from the scene show a traffic stoplight and pole were knocked down in the crash. Traffic signals have been knocked out in the area.
Cleanup of the crash is expected to take hours. It is unclear when the intersection will reopen.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.
It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the rollover.
