EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a six-acre fire burning in Eagle County. The Red Dirt Cliff Fire northwest of Eagle, near Burns, on Bureau of Land Management land.
The agency says there is no immediate threat to structures.
Crews are responding to the 6-acre #RedDirtCliffFire with ground crews and aircraft about 5 miles southwest of Burns on BLM land in Eagle County. Six acres and growing. No immediate threat to structures.
— BLM Colorado (@BLM_CO) July 29, 2019
Details about how the fire started have not been released.
