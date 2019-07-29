Comments
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Prosecutors in Teller County will not seek the death penalty against Patrick Frazee who is accused of killing his fiancee Kelsey Berreth last fall. The paperwork filing deadline to declare the death penalty has passed, according to the Gazette.
Frazee was charged in December 2018 with murder and solicitation to commit murder in 29-year-old Berreth’s death. Her body has not been found. Police have said evidence indicates she was killed in her Woodland Park home on or around Thanksgiving.
Prosecutors claim Frazee, of Florrisant, killed Berreth, of Woodland Park. Investigators believe Frazee was aware that his fiancee disappeared on Thanksgiving day after dropping off their child.
