



Colorado Horse Rescue in Longmont is usually very welcoming place, but right now the nonprofit organization is extra busy keeping something out.

“It’s a virus that’s carried by flies,” Shawna English, Director of Development at CHR, explained.

Flies are next to impossible to avoid on horse properties, yet the staff at CHR are doing everything they can to stop those that have Vesicular Stomatitis, or VS virus — a disease primarily affects horses and cattle. If bitten by an infected fly, the animal typically develops painful blisters, usually around its mouth.

“The blisters in their mouth can be so painful they stop eating and drinking, then they become dehydrated,” English told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

That’s the point when things can take a deadly turn.

“No one wants to see a horse in that kind of pain,” she said.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, more than 200 equine VS virus cases have been confirmed around the state – mostly in Larimer and Boulder counties. There is at least one bovine case in Boulder County, as well.

Colorado hasn’t had an outbreak of the virus since 2015, and in that year other animals like pigs were affected. Even human can become infected when handling affected animals, but that is rare per the USDA.

None of CHR’s 60 horses are affected, but the disease isn’t far away.

“Unfortunately, we do have a property right down the road that has the virus,” English said. “We are just being as careful as possible.”

English explained the organization’s team of 85 volunteers help treat the horses with fly spray at least twice a day. They are extremely vigilant looking for any signs of the disease, too. A veterinarian also frequently checks on the animals.

“We want to stop this from spreading,” English said of VS virus.

Even if you don’t own or work with livestock, there are ways to help stop the virus from spreading – that includes taking extra precaution when visiting properties with horses and cattle.

“If you do visit a horse property, roll up your windows because you don’t want a fly to fly into the window and then trap that fly and carry it to another property,” English said. “And always wash your hands.”

VS virus is a reportable disease. If you believe your animal may have it, contact a veterinarian and the US Department of Agriculture right away.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/aganimals/vesicular-stomatitis-virus-vsv

https://www.chr.org/