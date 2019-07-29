ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the big question marks entering the Broncos 2019 training camp was if the 2018 rookie class would make the necessary leap in their sophomore season. So far, guys like Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and Bradley Chubb seem to be doing just that. But they’re not the only ones. One guy that we don’t hear about as much is Denver’s third round selection from last year — cornerback Isaac Yiadom. The second year defensive back has been quietly been putting together a solid camp.

“I’m really comfortable in this defense. I like this new defense — it allows me to play really fast. I’m starting to learn a lot of offensive concepts from guys like Chris (Harris Jr.), Justin (Simmons) and Kareem (Jackson),” Yiadom said.

A big reason Yiadom is progressing so well is because of his relationship with teammate Justin Simmons. The two were teammates in college and Simmons has become someone Yiadom can turn to for anything.

“Anytime I have a question about anything I always ask Justin, even though sometimes he might give me a hard time about it, if I’m hanging out with him too much. Yeah, he helps me out a lot,” Yiadom said.

“The thing I love most is it gives you a perspective outside of football, too. Isaac always comes with football questions, but occasionally he’ll come with life questions, too. It just makes you appreciate the relationship you build over the years,” Simmons said.

With the addition of Bryce Callahan and Kareem Jackson, Yiadom probably won’t be in the running for a starting role this season. But he can certainly be a key backup and someone the Broncos will depend on to be ready at a moment’s notice.