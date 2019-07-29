Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The highly sought-after Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is just around the corner. Beer lovers will be able to get their hands on tickets starting on Wednesday.
Members can grab their tickets on Tuesday.
Those attending can try various beers one ounce at a time.
The 38th Annual GABF features more than 4,000 beers from around the world. It’s grown in popularity since its first year in 1982.
Thousands are expected to pack the Colorado Convention Center from Oct. 3 – Oct. 5. In fact, organizers saw the highest attendance, 62,000 people, in 2018, according to the event’s website.
Along with beer sampling, the festival features a beer competition. Breweries from across the country enter their beers in 96 categories for judging.
Tickets for the event have sold out in under an hour in recent years. They range from PAIRED + GABF ($160) to Designated Driver ($30) selections.
