



– Three Fort Collins Police Services officers will be given the “Bill Daniels True Blue Award” this week. The award recognizes police officers in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah for going beyond their job requirements to serve their community.

Ofc. Rob Knab, one of the recipients, will be recognized for helping a young girl in May of 2018.

Knab learned a young girl was scammed while trying to buy a puppy. She pawned some of her expensive electronics, and sold other items, in order to purchase the dog. However, the money was taken and the dog she wanted was never provided.

According to a release sent to CBS4, Knab and other city employees raised money to help the young girl replace the items she pawned for the puppy.

Two other officers, Scott Maher and Kelsey Skaar, were also recognized by the Daniels Fund. In 2018, CBS4’s Dillon Thomas reported the officers helped a young family of three that fell victim to a scammer.

The Loban Family found their dream home for rent online, and paid through gift cards online to rent the house. The scammer told them to enter the empty home through the back door, which was unlocked. After moving in, the real home owner arrived to find the family inside.

Skaar told CBS4 the home was vacant when the Loban Family moved in. However, the person who took their money did not own the property. So, the officers raised enough money to help the family leave the property and find a new rental.

The awards for the officers will be presented at an event on Aug. 1, at 1:00 p.m. The event is open to the public, and will be held at the Fort Collins Police Community Room.