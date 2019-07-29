Comments
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire in western Moffat County near Dinosaur. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday along mile marker 9 of U.S. Highway 40.
The Craig Hot Shots have joined the Artesia Fire Protection District and the Bureau of Land Management in battling the fire. It’s located on private land between the town of Blue Mountain and Dinosaur monument headquarters.
The fire was contained at 90 acres as of Monday afternoon. Crews do not expect the fire to grow, according to BLM Public Information Officer David Boyd.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
