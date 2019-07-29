The 4 Best New American Restaurants In AuroraFrom cocktails to the perfect sandwich, these spots offer up some of the best American fare in Aurora.

New Stapleton Cafe Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Opens Its DoorsStapleton is known for its gathering spots, check out the newest kid on the block.

Get These Trending Denver Restaurants On Your Radar TodayIt's not just summer temps heating up. Check out these spots getting diners attention in Denver.

Here Are Aurora's Top 4 Seafood SpotsSummertime is the perfect time to change up the menu with seafood. Check out these spots for dine in or take out.

Here Are Aurora's Top 5 Thai SpotsA large number of Thai restaurants call Aurora home but these rise to the top.

The 5 Best Sports Bars In AuroraLooking to shake up your favorite spot for sports viewing? Check out these favorite sports bars in Aurora.