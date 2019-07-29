DENVER (CBS4) – After a weekend with high temperatures near 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will climb even higher on Monday under sunny skies almost all day.
Monday will be the 23rd day this year with high temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. It has been a slightly warmer than normal July but nothing compared to last year. By July 28, 2018, Denver had experienced 39 days with high temperatures of at least 90 degrees.
Moisture is scarce in Colorado so the chance for thunderstorms is very limited. A few stray storms may eventually drift east from the central mountains and onto the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Therefore Castle Rock, Franktown, Parker, Elizabeth, and surrounding areas could experience a brief thunderstorm.
Everyone else along the Front Range should stay mainly dry while a few areas on the far Eastern Plains of Colorado could see a thunderstorm with quarter-size hail and wind up to 60 mph. Areas east of Limon and Fort Morgan are officially under a “marginal” threat for severe weather late Monday.
Similar small thunderstorm chances will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday before moisture starts to surge across the state again for the end of the week. That means much better chances for late day thunderstorms for the start of August on Thursday and Friday.
The increase in moisture may drop temperatures slightly into the 80s on Thursday but highs should be back near 90 degrees on Friday.
