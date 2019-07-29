Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A design team is making good progress on the rebuild of eastbound U.S. 36, Colorado Department of Transportation says. The road collapsed a couple of weeks ago near Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster.
Kraemer North America was chosen to rebuild the damaged portion of the highway.
Officials at CDOT say 60 % of the design is finished. They want to get to 90% by the end of the week.
Once the design is approved, crews will finish removing the crumbling wall and start the rebuild immediately afterward.
KEY FACTS
- The roadway started to crack mid-July and the cracks got significantly worse as the roadway shifted, causing the part of the road to cave in and the retaining wall to fall apart.
- The westbound side and adjacent bridge in the area are safe and in good condition. The bridge has its own support system entirely, with a steel concrete foundation that goes deep into the bedrock. The bridge has been separated from the damaged section of the roadway by CDOT’s bridge crew.
- The damage is isolated to a specific area of eastbound US 36
- In an abundance of caution, CDOT crews have been on scene at all times inspecting and monitoring the damaged area.
- The bike path over the railroad bridge is also closed for safety reasons. A detour is in place.
- The new traffic shift is in place on the westbound side. The Express Lane and shoulder in this area are operating as general purpose lanes for eastbound traffic (No tolls are applied to this section, but Express Lanes are operating as normal outside of the traffic configuration)
- Travel in this area will be slower than usual, so motorists are advised to expect some delays and give themselves extra time when traveling the corridor during peak periods.
