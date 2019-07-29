ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Champ Bailey will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Ahead of his enshrinement, I sat down with his former teammate Chris Harris Jr. to talk about how the Hall of Famer influenced his career, favorite on-field memories, and more …

Romi Bean: Take me back to camp No. 1, Chris Harris Jr. is an undrafted rookie trying to make the team, and at the top of the depth chart is future Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. What was that like for you?

Chris Harris Jr.: It was definitely a huge moment. Watching him and the other cornerbacks I grew up watching, he was one of my favorites. So being able to join him and Brian Dawkins was huge. I just wanted to make the team and do whatever I could. As camp went on, those guys kept praising me and giving me confidence. So when it was time for me to play, I was already comfortable playing with Champ and (Dawkins).

Bean: What part of your game is most comparable to Champ’s?

Harris : I’d say our competitiveness and the way we tackle. I think we’re two of the best tackling defensive backs to play the game. And we’re very competitive. Champ told me when I was younger, he said “I’ve never missed a day of work,” and I don’t think I have either. We’re all football.

Bean: Bailey will get his gold jacket this weekend. What do you need to do to earn a gold jacket of your own?

Harris : Just keep stacking the All-Pros and win some more. I think I have a chance to solidify that I’m the best slot corner to play the game. That’s definitely my goal.

Bean: Do you have a favorite memory of your time playing with Champ?

Harris : Winning the AFC Championship in 2013. Just seeing his face, finally getting to go to a Super Bowl. Also, when we came back from being down 20-something against the Chargers. That was a fun game for us, too.