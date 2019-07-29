  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arapahoe County News

CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – One suspect wanted in a hit and run crash in Centennial on Friday has been identified. The crash at Quebec and Dry Creek sent two people to the hospital.

Multi-vehicle crash at Quebec & Dry Creek (credit: CBS)

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person has been identified as a suspect in the crash and continue to search for another suspect. Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity to the public. No one was in custody on Monday.

Multi-vehicle crash at Quebec & Dry Creek (credit CBS)

The crash in Centennial happened during a pursuit of the suspects in a stolen truck. Both the driver and passenger ran from the crash.

Multi-vehicle crash at Quebec & Dry Creek (credit CBS)

The crash caused a power out age in the area.

