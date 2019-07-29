Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – One suspect wanted in a hit and run crash in Centennial on Friday has been identified. The crash at Quebec and Dry Creek sent two people to the hospital.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person has been identified as a suspect in the crash and continue to search for another suspect. Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity to the public. No one was in custody on Monday.
The crash in Centennial happened during a pursuit of the suspects in a stolen truck. Both the driver and passenger ran from the crash.
The crash caused a power out age in the area.
