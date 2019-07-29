Filed Under:Alan Gionet, Buffalo Bill Days, Golden


GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of 45 young cowpokes took part in the Mutton Bustin’ competition Sunday at Buffalo Bill Days in Golden. CBS’4 Alan Gionet emceed the event.

(credit: CBS)

Kids ages five to seven dressed in helmets and vests as they tried to hang on to a sprinting sheep for as long as possible. The winner walked away with a $50 grand prize.

