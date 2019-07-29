Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of 45 young cowpokes took part in the Mutton Bustin’ competition Sunday at Buffalo Bill Days in Golden. CBS’4 Alan Gionet emceed the event.
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of 45 young cowpokes took part in the Mutton Bustin’ competition Sunday at Buffalo Bill Days in Golden. CBS’4 Alan Gionet emceed the event.
Kids ages five to seven dressed in helmets and vests as they tried to hang on to a sprinting sheep for as long as possible. The winner walked away with a $50 grand prize.
You must log in to post a comment.