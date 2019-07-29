By Justin Adams

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Broncos first preseason game on Aug. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the team has released its initial depth chart.

On offense, the Broncos are choosing experience over the rookies as Kevin Hogan is the backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco. Drew Lock will be with the third team and Brett Rypien will play with the fourth team.

Drew Lock (credit: CBS)

Phillip Lindsay remains as the Broncos starting running back with Royce Freeman as the backup. At tight end, first round pick Noah Fant is the backup behind veteran Jeff Heuerman. Austin Fort could see plenty of action against the Falcons as Jake Butt continues to recover from his knee injury.

Noah Fant (credit: CBS)

Defensively, Demarcus Walker has put together a strong training camp to be the backup defensive end. With starting inside linebacker Todd Davis out with a calf injury, Alexander Johnson is listed as his backup.

In the secondary, Kareem Jackson is the starting strong safety, a position he played in OTA and minicamp practices.

Below is the full list of the Broncos full depth chart:

Offense

Wide Receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, Juwaan Winfree, Kelvin McKnight, River Cracraft, Steven Dunbar Jr.

Left Tackle: Garrett Bolles, Elijah Wilkinson, Chaz Green

Left Guard: Dalton Risner, Sam Jones, John Leglue

Center: Connor McGovern, Jake Brendel Austin Schlottmann

Right Guard: Ron Leary, Don Barclay, Ryan Crozier

Tight End: Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli, Jake Butt, Austin Fort, Bug Howard, Moral Stephens

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Tim Partick, Fred Brown, Trinity Benson, Brendan Langley, Jamarius Way, Nick Williams

Running Back: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker, Khalfani Muhammad, Devontae Jackson, David Williams

Quarterback: Joe Flacco, Kevin Hogan, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien

Full Back: Andy Janovich, George Aston

Defense

Defensive End: Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker, Billy Winn

Nose Tackle: Shelby Harris, Zach Kerr, Mike Purcell

Defensive End: Derek Wolfe, Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams

Sam “Strongside” Linebacker: Bradley Chubb, Justin Hollins, Aaron Wallace, Ahmad Gooden

Will “Weakside” Linebacker: Von Miller, Dekoda Watson, Jeff Holland, Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker: Josey Jewell, Joseph Jones, Keishawn Bierria, Joe Dineen

Inside Linebacker: Todd Davis, Alexander Johnson, Josh Watson

Left Cornerback: Chris Harris Jr., Isaac Yiadom, Horace Richardson, Alijah Holder

Right Cornerback: Bryce Callahan, De’Vante Bausby, Linden Stephens, Trey Johnson

Strong Safety: Kareem Jackson, Su’a Cravens, Trey Marshall, Jamal Carter

Free Safety: Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Dymonte Thomas, Shamarko Thomas

Special Teams

Place Kicker: Brandon McManus

Kick Off: Brandon McManus

Punter: Colby Wadman

Holder: Colby Wadman

Long Snapper: Casey Kreiter

Kick Returner: Devontae Booker, River Cracraft, Brendan Langley, Devontae Jackson

Punt Returner: River Cracraft, DaeSean Hamilton, Brendan Langley, Kelvin McKnight

