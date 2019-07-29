By Justin Adams
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Broncos first preseason game on Aug. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the team has released its initial depth chart.
On offense, the Broncos are choosing experience over the rookies as Kevin Hogan is the backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco. Drew Lock will be with the third team and Brett Rypien will play with the fourth team.
Phillip Lindsay remains as the Broncos starting running back with Royce Freeman as the backup. At tight end, first round pick Noah Fant is the backup behind veteran Jeff Heuerman. Austin Fort could see plenty of action against the Falcons as Jake Butt continues to recover from his knee injury.
Defensively, Demarcus Walker has put together a strong training camp to be the backup defensive end. With starting inside linebacker Todd Davis out with a calf injury, Alexander Johnson is listed as his backup.
In the secondary, Kareem Jackson is the starting strong safety, a position he played in OTA and minicamp practices.
Below is the full list of the Broncos full depth chart:
Offense
Wide Receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, Juwaan Winfree, Kelvin McKnight, River Cracraft, Steven Dunbar Jr.
Left Tackle: Garrett Bolles, Elijah Wilkinson, Chaz Green
Left Guard: Dalton Risner, Sam Jones, John Leglue
Center: Connor McGovern, Jake Brendel Austin Schlottmann
Right Guard: Ron Leary, Don Barclay, Ryan Crozier
Tight End: Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli, Jake Butt, Austin Fort, Bug Howard, Moral Stephens
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Tim Partick, Fred Brown, Trinity Benson, Brendan Langley, Jamarius Way, Nick Williams
Running Back: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker, Khalfani Muhammad, Devontae Jackson, David Williams
Quarterback: Joe Flacco, Kevin Hogan, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien
Full Back: Andy Janovich, George Aston
Defense
Defensive End: Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker, Billy Winn
Nose Tackle: Shelby Harris, Zach Kerr, Mike Purcell
Defensive End: Derek Wolfe, Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams
Sam “Strongside” Linebacker: Bradley Chubb, Justin Hollins, Aaron Wallace, Ahmad Gooden
Will “Weakside” Linebacker: Von Miller, Dekoda Watson, Jeff Holland, Malik Reed
Inside Linebacker: Josey Jewell, Joseph Jones, Keishawn Bierria, Joe Dineen
Inside Linebacker: Todd Davis, Alexander Johnson, Josh Watson
Left Cornerback: Chris Harris Jr., Isaac Yiadom, Horace Richardson, Alijah Holder
Right Cornerback: Bryce Callahan, De’Vante Bausby, Linden Stephens, Trey Johnson
Strong Safety: Kareem Jackson, Su’a Cravens, Trey Marshall, Jamal Carter
Free Safety: Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Dymonte Thomas, Shamarko Thomas
Special Teams
Place Kicker: Brandon McManus
Kick Off: Brandon McManus
Punter: Colby Wadman
Holder: Colby Wadman
Long Snapper: Casey Kreiter
Kick Returner: Devontae Booker, River Cracraft, Brendan Langley, Devontae Jackson
Punt Returner: River Cracraft, DaeSean Hamilton, Brendan Langley, Kelvin McKnight
