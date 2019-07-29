Filed Under:Boulder County news

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a Jeep. The driver may have seen a cyclist crash into a deer.

(credit: Boulder County)

Deputies released photos with the goal of finding the driver.

An off-duty firefighter found the 60-year-old woman on the side of Sunshine Canyon Drive on Saturday morning.

(credit: Boulder County)

The bicyclist was unconscious and is still in the hospital.

If you witnessed the crash, call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (303) 441-4444.

Comments