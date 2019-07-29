Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a Jeep. The driver may have seen a cyclist crash into a deer.
Deputies released photos with the goal of finding the driver.
An off-duty firefighter found the 60-year-old woman on the side of Sunshine Canyon Drive on Saturday morning.
The bicyclist was unconscious and is still in the hospital.
If you witnessed the crash, call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (303) 441-4444.
