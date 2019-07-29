Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of stabbing and killing an East High School student in Denver pleaded guilty to murder. Auviauntea Evans agreed to a plea deal, the Denver District Attorney’s Office says.
DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of stabbing and killing an East High School student in Denver pleaded guilty to murder. Auviauntea Evans agreed to a plea deal, the Denver District Attorney’s Office says.
Evans faces 20 to 40 years in prison for second degree murder.
Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill on July 1 when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.
Hundreds gathered at City Park last July to remember 17-year-old Grant-Cobb. He was described as a friend to everyone.
You must log in to post a comment.