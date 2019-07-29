  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auviauntea Lescan Mique Evans, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of stabbing and killing an East High School student in Denver pleaded guilty to murder. Auviauntea Evans agreed to a plea deal, the Denver District Attorney’s Office says.

Auviauntea Evans (credit: CBS)

Evans faces 20 to 40 years in prison for second degree murder.

(credit: CBS)

Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill on July 1 when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

Hundreds gathered at City Park last July to remember 17-year-old Grant-Cobb. He was described as a friend to everyone.

Comments