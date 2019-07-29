(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite barbecue spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
Dae Gee
Topping the list is Dae Gee. Located at 1910 S. Havana St., Unit 1, in Village East, the Korean barbecue restaurant is the highest-rated barbecue restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.
Seoul Korean BBQ & Sushi
Also in Village East is Seoul Korean BBQ & Sushi, situated at 2080 S. Havana St. With four stars out of 639 reviews on Yelp, the Korean barbecue spot and sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.
L & L Hawaiian Barbecue
City Center North’s L & L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 14221 E. Cedar Ave., Unit C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Hawaiian and barbecue spot four stars out of 534 reviews.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse and traditional American and barbecue spot in Heather Gardens, is another go-to, with four stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14200 E. Iliff Ave. to see for yourself.
Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que
Over in North Aurora, check out Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que, which has earned four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barbecue spot and food truck at 2501 Dallas St.
Article provided by Hoodline.
