Filed Under:Colorado News, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — A helicopter has rescued a 15-year-old boy from Boulder who was injured in a fall between the two highest peaks in Rocky Mountain National Park.

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Park officials say a Colorado National Guard helicopter lifted the teen to safety Saturday after he took a sliding fall of 300 to 400 feet (91 to 122 meters).

He was transferred to a Flight for Life air ambulance that took him to a hospital. Officials didn’t release his name or condition.

The teen fell in an area called the Loft, a saddle between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker. Longs is 14,259 feet (4,346 meters) above sea level and Meeker is 13,911 feet (4,240 meters).

