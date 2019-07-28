VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – New details were released about a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 over Vail Pass on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol investigators say a semi-truck driver caused the crash.
They say the 48-year-old man, identified as Keith Thompson from Michigan, hit a Ford Explorer which was towing a camper trailer. That SUV and a Jeep Cherokee were forced off the road.
The Explorer rolled multiple times, injuring all five people inside. Three of those passengers were children. All of them were first taken to Vail Health Hospital and then later flown to hospitals in Denver via Flight for Life or ambulances on the ground.
They all remain in the hospital.
The three children were identified as two 7 year old’s and one 9 year old. Two of those children are in critical condition. The three other people in the SUV are in stable condition.
Thompson used a runaway truck ramp to stop. He and the Cherokee driver were not hurt.
Investigators say excessive speed and brake failure are being considered as possible factors in the crash. Thompson was charged with five counts of careless driving causing injury.
Thompson is currently not in police custody.
The crash caused westbound lanes to close for about three hours.
