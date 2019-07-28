DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are warning rideshare drivers about a scam after a couple local drivers were robbed of their earnings. In July, DPD responded to a northwest Denver hotel to investigate an alleged fraud incident.
When the officers arrived, they met with two rideshare drivers. One of the victims explained he was contacted by someone who identified himself as an employee of the rideshare service.
The suspect told the victim that he had a incentive bonus. The suspect gave the victim a debit card number to enter into to his rideshare service app to receive the bonus, police say.
Moments later, almost all of the driver’s earnings, about $900, were emptied from his account. He told police the passenger’s name was “Tyler.”
As the officers took that report, more rideshare drivers arrived at the hotel. Investigators then met a second victim.
That driver was not only there to pick-up a rider named Tyler, but was also scammed in the same way. The driver lost more than $400.
Two other drivers also said they were there to pick up a rider named Tyler. They then canceled contact with the rider.
Police say if you receive a similar call, you should contact your employer to verify the validity of any claims.
