GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested a man after a female relative was found dead in Georgetown on Saturday. The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were called to a home of Highway 103 just south of Idaho Springs.
They found an older female who had been shot dead.
The death is being called a homicide.
A relative of the victim is in custody at the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office detention facility on suspicion of murder. The suspect’s name has not been released.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has not been identified.
