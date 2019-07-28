DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Vic Fangio chose to hold the Denver Broncos’ ninth practice of training camp at the team’s stadium.

Broncos Stadium at Mile High was abuzz with activity on Saturday. After three consecutive down years, and on the heels of back-to-back losing seasons, the transplanted Fangio wasn’t sure what to expect from Broncos Country on Saturday.

Suffice to say, the fanbase revealed its true colors, showing out in droves to support the boys in Orange and Blue. 21,234 fans were in attendance.

“It was good,” Fangio said after practice. “I think it was good for everybody. I hope the fans enjoyed it. I think we had a pretty good crowd here. I don’t know what you’ve gotten in the past, but it was good. I think it was good for the players, good for the coaches, good for everybody. It was all positive.”

21,000-plus is a nice turnout for a training camp practice — and frankly more than I expected — but it pales in comparison to the 40,000 fans who turned out during the Peyton Manning era when the Broncos practiced at the stadium. Still, the turnout made an impression on the new Broncos players.

“It was amazing,” rookie tight end Noah Fant said. “Coming out here with Broncos Country to practice, you could hear them all behind us. It was a great atmosphere.”

Veteran QB Joe Flacco has played both a regular season and playoff game at Mile High Stadium, but even he was impressed by the fan support.

“It’s a lot of fun in here,” Flacco said Saturday. “I think the first time I ever stepped in here you could tell the energy this place has. To come out here on a hot summer afternoon and have these many people show up for what is most likely a boring practice is pretty cool. It’s a lot of support for us.”

The city of Denver revealed just how important this team is to them — especially the quarterbacks. The many thousand fans in attendance stood up with an ovation for both Joe Flacco and Drew Lock when they each took the field, respectively.

Lock? Mind blown.

“It was awesome,” Lock said following practice. “I got a pretty nice little ovation when I walked out, and I apologize because I really don’t know how to act about it. I waved, smiled a little bit, I was more just grateful for everyone out here who came to support. But I could’ve handled it a little bit better, but it was still awesome.”

It’s got to be a little awkward for the backup QB to garner so much attention from the fans, but hey, the QB pickens have been slim in Denver since Super Bowl 50. The fanbase is starved for some quality play at the most important position on the field.

And Lock is a high-profile player. After all, he was in the conversation for the Broncos at pick 10 in the draft, before the team traded back to pick 20, grabbing Fant, and eventually taking Lock at pick 42 in round two.

The fans are excited to see what Lock can do for this team. And the early returns are good.