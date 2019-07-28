DENVER (CBS4) – After a few stormy days across the region we’ll see a much drier air mass move into Colorado today and that means mostly sunny skies with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms. It also means the thermometer will be on the rise over the next few days.
High temperatures today will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the lower elevations with 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Those numbers will go up by 5 to 7 degrees between now and Wednesday.
The chance for afternoon thunderstorms is very low statewide today. Anything that pops up should stay confined to locations in or near the mountains and foothills.
Looking ahead some more monsoon moisture will move back into the state for the last half of the week and the upcoming weekend. That will bring our temperatures down a few degrees along with an increased chance for showers and t-storms.
